Popular NFL Show Canceled at Paramount+

A longtime NFL television show is looking for a new home. According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Inside the NFL has been canceled at Paramount+, and the league has been shopping the show to other outlets. Inside the NFL made its debut in 1977 on HBO and stayed there until it moved to Showtime in 2008. CBS moved Inside the NFL to Paramount+ in 2021.

"As one of the longest running sports shows on TV, we thank HBO and Showtime/CBS for providing a home for Inside the NFL for more than 40 years," an NFL spokesperson told Ourand. "We're excited for the continued evolution of this iconic program with a new partner as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season."

Ourand said Inside the NFL could be placed on Prime Video which is the home of NFL's Thursday Night Football. It can also be picked up by Google's YouTube which is the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket. ESPN and NBC have deals with the NFL as well.

Inside the NFL has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards for Oustanding Studio Show. When the show moved to Paramount+ in 2021, former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman joined as an analyst with host James Brown, Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis.

"I'm so honored and excited to be a part of this, with the respect levels that I have for every single one of these cast members," Edelman said during a media session at the time. I grew up watching this, so to be in it and to get to sit and talk football with some of the best guys in the business, I'm just so excited, and I can't wait. It's a very, very exciting time and a new chapter in my life that I'm looking forward to, and like I said, it's going to be an honor to get to sit down here with you guys, talk ball, maybe a little crap talking here and there, little of this, little of that. Mr. Simms, I don't want you intimidating me."

Even though Inside the NFL is leaving Paramount+, NFL will still be a home for the streaming company as it will stream live games with CBS. And for the 2023 season, CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.