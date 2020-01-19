Pope Francis Gifted Patrick Mahomes Jersey Before Chiefs vs. Titans AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship on Sunday with hopes of securing a spot in Super Bowl LIV. Victory is not guaranteed, but the team may be searching for some assistance from a higher power. Pope Francis was recently given an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey as a gift from a Bishop that happens to be a Chiefs fan.

According to The Kansas City Star, Bishop James Johnston of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph headed to Vatican City on Thursday for a meeting with Pope Francis. He brought the autographed Chiefs jersey and presented it as a gift.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Catholic News Service released a photo of Pope Francis receiving the jersey while smiling. Although the post on Twitter did clarify that he is not one that follows the NFL.

This is not the first time in the playoffs that Pope Francis has received an autographed jersey. The Archdiocese of Baltimore was in Vatican City last month and brought a Lamar Jackson jersey as a gift. The number was the same, but Jackson’s name had been replaced by “Francis.” Head coach John Harbaugh and Jackson both autographed the jersey.

This gift of the Mahomes jersey did elicit concern from some of the Chiefs fans on social media. They saw the pope receive a Jackson jersey, which was followed by the Ravens losing to the Titans. The fans were worried that this might happen to their favorite team as well.

“I don’t know. It didn’t work out well for the Ravens after @archbalt delivered a Lamar Jackson jersey!” Father Andrew of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita wrote on Twitter in response.

Titans fans also weighed in on social media, saying that the pope would not be able to save the Chiefs from “King” Derrick Henry and the rushing attack.

The pope’s jersey collection is steadily growing with time as more and more gifts are sent his way. He has also recently received a Las Vegas Knights hockey jersey, an Argentinian soccer jersey, and a Chicago Cubs jersey. He now has two gifts from NFL teams.

(Photo Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article239378903.html#storylink=cpy