T.I. Arrested in Atlanta After Serious Police Mistake

The real arrest was intended for a man in Baltimore, Maryland with the same name.

T.I. was recently arrested…again. But this time, it wasn't the "Dead and Gone" rapper's fault.TMZ reports it was a case of mistaken identity. He was arrested on Sunday, August 4 while traveling through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. As it turns out, a warrant had been issued for another man named Clifford Harris, T.I.'s birth name. That man is currently wanted in Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect is currently wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, which includes stalking, and possibly involving a gun. The Clifford Harris in question is reportedly weighs 205 pounds. T.I. reportedly weighs 165 pounds.

T.I. was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. Because the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing. T.I.'s attorney was able to get him released within two hours of the arrest, after the judge reviewed and dismissed the extradition order.

T.I.'s legal issues date back to 1994. By the time he was a teenager, he'd already been arrested multiple times. His major legal issues began in the early 2000s as his career was taking off.

In 2007, he was arrested on weapons charges. He pleaded to those charges and was ordered to a year of house arrest and community service. He was also sentenced to an unknown amount of time in prison, eventually serving about six months in prison for the charge.

In 2010, he and his wife, Tiny, were arrested on drug charges. He eventually served 11 months in prison for violating the terms of his probation on his previous release.

On the heels of the #MeToo Movement, in 2021, T.I. and Tiny came under fire for sexual misconduct, including drugging and having sexual intercourse with women without their consent. They've denied all allegations, but admit to having other sexual partners in their marriage together. Some of the lawsuits remain pending.