Pocono Organics 325: Racing Fans Furious Amid Ongoing Rain
Saturday afternoon, NASCAR fans expressed concern about the Pocono Organics 325. NASCAR planned on holding a historic doubleheader weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain threatened to disrupt these plans. Radio announcer Mike Bagley increased these concerns when he posted a video on Twitter showing a downpour at the track. This clip created questions about whether or not a race would happen.
NASCAR has dealt with several weather delays during the altered 2020 season. The opening Daytona 500 started on a Sunday but ended on a Monday due to heavy rain in Florida. Similarly, the Coca-Cola 600 in May began 90 minutes late and didn't end until well after midnight. The Toyota 500 also started late due to weather while June 15's Dixie Vodka 400 stopped after only five laps due to the lightning around Miami. Sunday's Geico 500 moved to Monday following heavy rains at Talladega Superspeedway.
Every time NASCAR delayed or postponed a race, the fans responded with numerous tweets. Many expressed frustration due to the constant changes to the schedule, while others pleaded with racing's governing body to make some serious changes. They want to see races in California, Arizona, Nevada and other areas known for dry summers.
We seriously HAVE to have set a rain delay record ALREADY this season.— William (@The_Dingman77) June 27, 2020
It’s been the absolute worst for NASCAR this year when it has come to weather.— James (@jnavharley) June 27, 2020
Typical day for cup series.— Matthew (@MattyIceNichols) June 27, 2020
If Nascar raced more in California they’d never have drought— Cory Lowe (@CoryLowe007) June 27, 2020
🤦🏻♀️ *comical— Michelle C Bush (@michelleCbush) June 27, 2020
Rain tires!— B-Man (@23Jump) June 27, 2020
Any tracks in the Sahara desert?— Aaron Peach (@aaronapeach) June 27, 2020
Death, Taxes, rain delay— peteskeeet (@thepeteskeeet) June 27, 2020
same shit, different week.— Jason (@PatSajaksRug) June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Something about those trailers draws rain clouds right to them...— Adam Hatch (@adamhatch_11) June 27, 2020
It's Mother Nature's way of saying, "Thou shall not pass"... literally.— Free State Okie (@CESmith0770) June 27, 2020
Man! Just can’t catch a break...it’d be nice to have one weekend without rain being a story— Brian Schreiber (@Schreibz88) June 27, 2020
Whyyyyy. Every freakin weekend 😩😩— Ali Ryan (@aryan1189) June 27, 2020
Jeff, please send #NASCAR to #Phoenix. I can't remember the last time that I saw multiple days of rain. #azwx— kc masterman (@kmasterman) June 27, 2020