Pocono Organics 325: Racing Fans Furious Amid Ongoing Rain

Saturday afternoon, NASCAR fans expressed concern about the Pocono Organics 325. NASCAR planned on holding a historic doubleheader weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, but rain threatened to disrupt these plans. Radio announcer Mike Bagley increased these concerns when he posted a video on Twitter showing a downpour at the track. This clip created questions about whether or not a race would happen.

NASCAR has dealt with several weather delays during the altered 2020 season. The opening Daytona 500 started on a Sunday but ended on a Monday due to heavy rain in Florida. Similarly, the Coca-Cola 600 in May began 90 minutes late and didn't end until well after midnight. The Toyota 500 also started late due to weather while June 15's Dixie Vodka 400 stopped after only five laps due to the lightning around Miami. Sunday's Geico 500 moved to Monday following heavy rains at Talladega Superspeedway.

Every time NASCAR delayed or postponed a race, the fans responded with numerous tweets. Many expressed frustration due to the constant changes to the schedule, while others pleaded with racing's governing body to make some serious changes. They want to see races in California, Arizona, Nevada and other areas known for dry summers.