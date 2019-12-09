Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Completely Take Over Arizona Cardinals Home Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are known for traveling well and supporting their team when they are on the road. But what happed on Sunday when the Steelers took at the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium is on another level. A Steelers fan posted a video on Twitter that shows thousands of Steelers fans at the game waving their terrible towels with no Cardinals fans is sight. So basically it was another home game for the Steelers which gave them the firepower to come away with a much-needed win.

There were several Twitter users that had thoughts about the Steelers taking over the Cardinals’ home stadium. One Steelers fan wrote: “Absolute best fan base! We are … everywhere! This was awesome! Again!”

The best traveling fan base in the NFL! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/0U4dwmL7Lo — SteelersKillerB (@SteelersKillerB) December 8, 2019

One Twitter user believes the Steelers fans didn’t travel because this happens at nearly every stadium they play in. The person wrote: “They don’t travel lmfao they are just everywhere, why does nobody ever get that. People really think they drove/flew all the way from Pitt to Arizona for that? Lmfao naw.”

The fans were one of the many reasons the Steelers came away with a 23-17 victory over the Cardinals. And the Steelers needed to win on Sunday because they are right in the middle of the playoff race. It the postseason started today, Pittsburgh would be in as a No. 6 seed as they currently have an 8-5 record. One of the biggest reasons for their recent success is the play of quarterback Delvin “Duck” Hodges as he has won his first three starts, making him the first undrafted rookie to do that since 1987 when Ed Rubbert did it for the Washington Redskins.

“I heard a lot of people talking about it this week, and in my mind, I was like, ‘Well, I guess I need to be the first undrafted QB to do that just so we can win this week,’” Hodges said per ESPN. “My job is to win the game each and every week and that’s what I want to do, and that’s all I’m worried about.”

With three weeks remaining, the Steelers will need their fans more than ever to clinch a playoff spot. On Sunday, Pittsburgh takes on the Buffalo Bills who are the No. 5 team in the AFC standings. And after the team faces the New York Jets the following Sunday, they will battle the Baltimore Ravens who have the best record in the NFL.