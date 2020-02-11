See Pink’s Tribute to Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna Following Their Deaths

SKobe Bryant’s presence transcended the sports world. Since his tragic passing, hundreds of tributes have come out from those in the entertainment business, from actors to musicians to producers. After retiring, Bryant stepped away from his basketball career and quickly run an Oscar for a documentary he produced.

Among those he touched was fellow Philadelphia native and singer, Pink. Shortly after the tragedy that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, the “So What” singer put out a touching Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart is absolutely broken today, hearing this news,” the caption began “I am sending light and love and prayers and healing to this beautiful family, and to the families of the others on board. ‘he or she who has loved and been loved, has lived’ RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

Pink was born in 1979 in Doylestown, an area that resides outside of the city. Meanwhile, Bryant was born a year prior and attended Lower Merion in Ardmore.

Along with Pink, many other in the music industry sent out hearfelt messages about their connection to the former Los Angeles Lakers star player.

Among those was another Pennsylvania native and current superstar in the industry, Taylor Swift. The Shake It Off singer put out a tweet after the “unimaginable tragedy.’ The two had reportedly been close as Bryant previously came out during one of her shows at the Staples Center where he presented her with a banner that commemorated her 16th sell-out at the venue.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” Swift began her tweet. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Rapper Kanye West also sent out a tweet after the events unfolded. West and Bryant had starred in a commercial together prior.

“Kobe, We love you brother,” West wrote on Twitter. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

The Staples Center will be hosting a public memorial on Feb. 24.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.