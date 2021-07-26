Pink Offers to Cover Fines Against Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Due to 'Sexist' Uniform Rules

✖

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and additional controversies, the Tokyo Olympics is in danger of being defined by its issues. The latest has arisen due to the Norwegian women's handball team protesting the sexist uniform standards that require them to compete while wearing bikini bottoms. Pop superstar P!nk tweeted in support of their fight and even offered to pay any fines that they faced in their protest.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" the "All I Know So Far" singer tweeted. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up." She also retweeted one of the responses that she got to her message. "When the men play a sport wearing long shorts and tank tops, but the women are REQUIRED to wear bikini tops and bottoms, THAT is sexism!" the tweet read. "So either let the women wear the same as the men, or make the men play in Speedos."

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Tennis icon Billie Jean King also tweeted about the issue, calling out the blatant double standard. "The Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball team is facing fines for wanting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms," King wrote. "The bottoms are not to cover 'more than 10cm on any sides.' The men’s team wears shorts. The sexualization of women athletes must stop." According to reports, the Norwegian Handball Federation supports the team's protest, but the European Handball Federation is imposing a fine of 150 euros (approximately 175 American dollars) per player via their disciplinary commission.

"The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing," the EHF said in a statement released on July 19. "In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game."