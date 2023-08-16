Philadelphia Eagles Player to Miss 2023 Season With Torn Achilles

The Philadelphia Eagles will be down a key player this year. Shaun Bradley will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles during Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN. Bradley went to Instagram to confirm his 2023 season has come to an end.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and kept me in their prayers," Bradley wrote in the Instagram post. "It was needed… not how I wanted the season to end for me…. But I believe that god truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers… I've been beating the odds my entire life… I'm not even suppose to be here…just another chapter in my story… I will be back better than I ever was… I can promise that…Aint abt who bleed first… its abt who Standin last‼️"

The injury happened during the third quarter of the preseason game as Bradley went to the ground during a punt coverage play. As the linebacker was carted off the field, Eagles players surrounded him to wish him well. A few days after the game, the Eagles placed Bradley on injured reserve.

Bradley, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He has played in 45 games and recorded 45 tackles and one pass defended. Bradley plays mostly on special teams. In his career, the Temple alum has played 878 snaps on special teams and 131 snaps on defense.

"To play this game, you've got to have some sort of edge to you, and Shaun has that edge," Eagles' special team coordinator Michael Clay said in 2021, per Sports Illustrated. "... We really rely on Shaun because he does bring great energy every day. Shaun is the same person every day. And just having conversations with him throughout the offseason and preseason and just seeing the athletic ability, I mean, you saw on that punt coverage rep, he ate up a lot of ground real fast and he had a good hit on the returner."

Clay continued: "The best thing about Shaun is he's not getting outside of his own body to get these plays. He's doing everything we ask. He's staying disciplined. He's just getting out there and making a heck of a play in the coverage and the blocking phases. So, it's all kudos to Shaun, really, taking advantage of this role that he has."