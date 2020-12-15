Pfizer Vaccine Arrival Video Compared to Dramatic NBA Championship Trophy Entrances

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the George Washington University hospital on Monday, creating excitement among Twitter users and medical professionals. The Hill posted a video that showed the massive cardboard box containing the vaccine being rolled into the hospital on a cart, which prompted several jokes. Many people compared the entrance to that of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which goes to the team that wins the NBA Finals each season.

When the video of the Pfizer vaccine surfaced on social media, Twitter users responded with a large number of jokes about the NBA and the vaccine. Many proclaimed that this entrance was epic and that it reminded them of a trophy presentation. Specifically, they expressed the opinion that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would be waiting on the other end of the hall for the "trophy." Although others said that the NFL or NHL would be even more fitting.