Pfizer Vaccine Arrival Video Compared to Dramatic NBA Championship Trophy Entrances
The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the George Washington University hospital on Monday, creating excitement among Twitter users and medical professionals. The Hill posted a video that showed the massive cardboard box containing the vaccine being rolled into the hospital on a cart, which prompted several jokes. Many people compared the entrance to that of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which goes to the team that wins the NBA Finals each season.
When the video of the Pfizer vaccine surfaced on social media, Twitter users responded with a large number of jokes about the NBA and the vaccine. Many proclaimed that this entrance was epic and that it reminded them of a trophy presentation. Specifically, they expressed the opinion that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would be waiting on the other end of the hall for the "trophy." Although others said that the NFL or NHL would be even more fitting.
I gotchu 😤 pic.twitter.com/Wtk9gbo9A5— #FreeEdward (@_Metrell_) December 14, 2020
they rolling in the vacky like it’s the Larry O’brien trophy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QNn1Mezz0R— bread, ribs, $100 bills (@no_cut_card) December 14, 2020
Like its on a red carpet doin a photo shoot!!. They all standing back letting the box do its thang!!!!.— CABE (@J_Cabe1981) December 15, 2020
*First person gets vaccinated.*
“BANG!”— David Polaski (@DavidPolaski) December 15, 2020
mf came out like pic.twitter.com/FON3QAXZrG— Choose Peace, Always (@BoulPizz) December 15, 2020
Someone add the chicago bulls starting line up...— ThomasAlati (@ThomasAlati) December 14, 2020
Someone gotta add some Kevin Harlan-esque commentary— Jichael Mordan (@CrimsonOak29870) December 14, 2020
I personally prefer it to be rolled out like a Larry O’Brien trophy 😂😂— Peter Parker (@Chrbeckett) December 15, 2020
😂😂😂😂 the NBA on ESPN theme song turns any video into a banger— Jordan Elist (@jordanelist) December 14, 2020
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/se27HygDsi— Los Lucha Bros. (@losluchabros) December 15, 2020
This is a cut scene shown at half time of game 7 with mike breen saying “one of these teams will come out on top with this”— 🏡 (@Eduareadyknodoe) December 14, 2020
Bro they wheeling in the potential to save millions of lives and businesses like it’s a sports trophy😂😂— douglas (@dougas88142856) December 15, 2020
Need the white gloved Stanley cup guy— dudley ramsey (@mania_nitro) December 15, 2020