Watch: Pfizer Vaccine Arrives at George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C.

The first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in the United States. Video popped up by The Hill of the vaccine being delivered to the George Washington University hospital in the home of the nation’s capital. Monday saw the first shows of Pfizer’s vaccine administered in the United States, the majority of which going to health-care workers.

The vaccine arrives as the country surpassed 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus and cases from coast-to-coast continuing to increase. The Pfizer vaccine is limited in quantity, however, with the emphasis on the first rollout being frontline workers and those in long-term facilities, both of whom are considered among the most high-risk groups. One of those who received the injection was a New York City ICU nurse, who was seen receiving the shot around 9 a.m. on Monday as one of the first in the country to take the vaccine. She was also featured at a press conference by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo where she said she was “very proud” to be in a position where she could add to the public confidence of the vaccine.

With the first doses administered, President Donald Trump was among the many who expressed their excitement about the major milestone. “First vaccine administered,” Trump began his tweet.” Congratulations, USA! Congratulations WORLD!” Likewise, president-elect Joe Biden, who officially received the votes of the electoral college on Monday, shared the news of the New York nurse being among the first to be vaccinated, “Stay hopeful -- brighter days lie ahead.” There were plans to deliver 2.9 million doses across all 50 states before the end of Monday.

Despite the vaccine finally entering the system of select Americans, experts don’t expect this to impact the numbers over the next few months due to the limited supply of injections and the fact that Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted while speaking with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson that the country will see widespread rollout sometime in spring. Because of this, he also explained that there’s a good chance the country will have reached herd immunity by late spring or early summer, estimating that sometime in fall of 2021 the country can start to return to some sense of normality. On Monday, the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths, meaning the country is seeing approximately 2,427 deaths per day since the spring.