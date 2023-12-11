'Peyton's Places': Peyton Manning Visits RFK Stadium in Omaha Production Series

Season 4 of Peyton's Places is winding down, and the latest episode takes a look at a memorable NFL stadium. In the episode titled "Death of a Stadium," Peyton Manning visits RFK Stadium, home to the now-Washington Commanders from 1961 to 1996. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback looked back at some of the stadium's most memorable moments with Washington legends Larry Brown, Jeff Bostic, Darrell Green and Joe Theismann. The group visited the stadium one last time before its demolition.

Washington moved out of RFK Stadium, which is located in Washington D.C., to play at its current stadium FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. While the team played at RFK Stadium, it won Super Bowls during the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons. When Washington left, the stadium was still used by other teams such as D.C. United of Major League Soccer from 1996 to 2017, and the Washington Nationals of MLB from 2005 to 2007. The stadium has not been used for a sporting event since 2017.

RIP RFK Stadium 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mto7LaPFN2 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2023

Last year, RFK Stadium hosted a gathering for fans to say their goodbyes before the demolishing. "I'm probably the only person here today who was escorted to an All-Star Game by a nun," Gregory McCarthy, the vice president for community affairs for the Washington Nationals, said, per NPR. "And incidentally, the roster for the All-Star Game included some players you may have heard about: Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Ron Santo and Johnny Bench...Rod Carew, Reggie Jackson, Frank Robinson and the Senators' own Frank Howard."

"I remember coming here a lot, seeing football games with Doug Williams. Seeing the Grateful Dead," D.C. Board Chairman Max Brown said. "Those memories are maybe not as forward in my head as some of the others, but this is an important place...this is bittersweet."

According to Capitol Hill Corner, the stadium will be demolished mechanically in sections. Once the stadium is down and demolition is finished, the area will transform into a compacted pervious lawn area. It's not clear what will replace RFK Stadium, but Events DC said they would work with the Kennedy Family and the community.

The new episode of Peyton's Places is currently streaming on ESPN+. Manning is the host of the series, which is executive produced by his production company Omaha Productions.