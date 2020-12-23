Peyton Manning Reveals His All-Time Favorite Football Movie

✖

Peyton Manning has an interesting choice for his favorite football film. The 44-year old NFL legend recently spoke to WSJ Magazine about football movies and said his all-time favorite is the original 1974 film The Longest Yard. Manning also mentioned a few other films that were in the running for his favorite.

"That'll probably win for best football movie in my book," Manning said when talking about The Longest Yard, as reported by PEOPLE. "But there’s some pretty good competition with Remember the Titans and North Dallas Forty." Manning, who played 17 seasons in the NFL, loves football movies so much, he wants to do an episode of Peyton's Places about "guys who played quarterbacks in movies."

Manning already has a list of actors he wants to interview, which includes Anthony Michael Hall from Johnny Be Good. "But we gotta have Kurt Russell from The Best of Times. And we also need to have Mox, which is James Van Der Beek from Varsity Blues," Manning said. "I’m looking forward to interviewing those two guys on their quarterbacking skills."

Manning just doesn't love football movies. In the interview with WSJ Magazine, Manning talked about a quote he said from the film Vacation during a quarterback meeting in 2008. "I say it, but nobody knows what I’m talking about...And I just said, 'Look, this isn’t going to work. If we’re going to be together all day watching these films that are going to challenge you to stay awake, we’ve got to get on the same page,'" Manning stated. He then would tell his teammates to watch Vacation, The Jerk, Caddyshack, Stripes and Fletch.

The Longest Yard is a classic football film that tells the story of Paul Crewe, a former NFL quarterback who is accused of shaving points. One night, Crewe, played by the late Burt Reynolds, takes his girlfriend's Citroën SM without permission. After leading the police on a car chase, Crewe is arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

While in prison, Crewe recruits a group of prisoners to play in a football game against the guards. The Longest Yard was a big success as it earned $43 million at the box office. Along with Reynolds, the film features many real-life football players, including Green Bay Packers legend Ray Nitschke.