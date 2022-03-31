Peyton Manning Has One Request for Tom Brady Following Un-Retirement Announcement

Now that Tom Brady is back in the NFL after being retired for a little over a month, Peyton Manning has a request for him. While appearing at an event hosted by MINT Collective over the weekend, Manning revealed that he wrote a two-page letter following Brady’s retirement and paired it with a bottle of wine. And now Manning wants those gifts back.

“I want the letter back,” Manning said. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.” Brady is entering his 23rd NFL season and will once again be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When making his un-retirement announcement, Brady explained why he’s coming back for the 2022 season.

Peyton Manning said that, when Tom Brady retired, he sent him a handwritten note and a bottle of wine.



Now, he jokes, he wants the letter and the wine back.@1MINTCollective pic.twitter.com/0omJtNjDLe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2022

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on social media earlier this month. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” When it comes to unfinished business, Brady has accomplished more than any player in NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowls MVPs and three NFL MVP awards. Brady is also the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

“We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said. “We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.”

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2015 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year. The legendary quarterback won Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and was named NFL MVP five times. Manning and Brady were the two quarterbacks selected to the 2000s All-Decade Team.