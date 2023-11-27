'Peyton's Places': Peyton Manning Talks Air Coryell on Omaha Production Series

The fourth season of Peyton's Places continues with Peyton Manning going airborne. In the new episode that is streaming now on ESPN+, the legendary NFL quarterback heads to Canton to learn more about former NFL head coach Don Coryell and the passing offense named after him (Air Coryell). Coryell is known for his time with the San Deigo Chargers, and Manning talks about him with Chargers legends Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner, Wes Chandler and Kellen Winslow.

Coryell was the Chargers head coach from 1978 to 1986, and he also coached the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973 to 1977. During his time with the Chargers, Coryell led the Chargers to four consecutive playoff appearances, three consecutive AFC West Championships and two consecutive AFC Championships appearances. The Air Coryell offense is all about opening up the passing game, a philosophy used by all NFL teams today. His scheme led to Fouts, Joiner and Winslow being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Coryell didn't return to caching after being fired from the Chargers in 1986. He died in 2010 and didn't get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until this year. Fouts spoke to Talk of Fame Two earlier this year about what took voters so long to get Coryell into the Hall of Fame. "Well, the focus on the contribution side is what tipped it in his favor," Fouts said. "The voters that were against him no longer had an argument. The numbers on the contribution side were so much greater than his lack of Super Bowls and lack of postseason success. Once they moved coaches out of the players (category) and in with the contributors … that was a turning point in my eyes."

Fouts also explained what was Coryell's greatest achievement. " I'd like to quote Kellen (Winslow) on that (he said it was today's TV contract)," Fouts said. "His greatest achievement was paving the way for the way the game is played … and allowing coaches to be OK with throwing the ball, designing plays that work in all situations and instilling fearlessness in the passing game."

Peyton's Places is produced by Omaha Productions, a company founded by Manning. The fourth season of the series premiered on Oct. 22 and includes nine episodes. The season finale of Peyton's Places will premiere on ESPN+ on Sunday, Dec. 24.