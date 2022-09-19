Eli Manning Talks Hosting 'Grillingcast' With Brother Peyton (Exclusive)

Eli Manning stays busy after retiring from the NFL in January 2020, owning pro sports teams and hosting Manningcast with his brother Peyton Manning on ESPN2 for Monday Night Football. And because of the success of Manningcast, Eli and Peyton are the hosts of a new commentary show called Grillingcast presented by BBQGuys. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Eli Manning talked about analyzing grilling videos from everyday people.

"I had to study up a little bit on some of my grilling terms," Manning exclusively told PopCulture. "This year I was up to speed on all the different techniques and philosophies around the grill. But it was a lot of fun. I do it with my brother. I mean, you got to realize the first few, we didn't really know what to say. Then we just started saying some extreme things and had a ton of fun and obviously appreciate all the chefs and everything they were doing. And the food looked pretty unbelievable."

In episode 1 of Grillingcast, #PeytonManning and @EliManning analyze a video from grilling MVP @seabutcherswife where she takes on a bourbon-smoked #Wagyu Picanha, but is it a winning play? See more #Grillingcast: https://t.co/fn6jD1jZoN pic.twitter.com/xkUmvzE3X8 — BBQGuys (@BBQ_Guys) September 12, 2022

BBQGuys is the leading online retailer for grills and outdoor living products. Eli, Peyton and their older brother Cooper Manning are ambassadors for BBQGuys, with Eli Manning recently appearing in Atlanta for the grand opening of BBQGuys' Design Center, where consumers can design their dream outdoor space. Manning explained why he wanted to partner with BBQGuys, which includes the company being based out of Louisiana.

"It's where we grew up," the legendary NFL quarterback said. "And just the idea of barbecuing outdoor living. It just reminds me of family, friends, growing up, being outside, food on the grill, pick up football games in the backyard. And it's also a great company. Got to meet a lot of the management. You know love what they're doing. And the fact that just the website, the eCommerce version of it, be able to get all your grilling, your outdoor living in one spot. So it's been fun to be a part of them. Learn about what they're doing. To be an ambassador. Do some of their commercials. And to be here and see this showroom with all the different products that you can get on the website."

Eli Manning played in NFL from 2004 to 2019 and spent his entire career with the New York Giants. In his career, Manning was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, led the Giants to two Super Bowl championships and was named Super Bowl MVP twice, making him one of five players in NFL history to win the award multiple times.