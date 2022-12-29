Pelé's Death Sparks Emotional Tributes From Soccer Fans

By Brian Jones

One of the best athletes in the world has died. Pelé passed away on Thursday after a battle with colon cancer. The 82-year-old was in the hospital for the last month due to multiple ailments. He was undergoing treatment for cancer since September 2021. 

Pelé is considered the best soccer player of all time by many experts. He played for Brazil from 1957-1971 and helped the team win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). In his international career, Pelé scored 77 goals in 92 matches, making him the team's all-time goal scorer. And when it comes to his entire soccer career, Pelé scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches, which is recognized as a Guinness World Record.

After Argentina won the World Cup earlier this month, Pelé reacted to the news. "Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he wrote. "Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly, Diego [Maradona] is smiling now." Here's a look at fans reacting to the sad news. 

One Twitter user wrote: "Sincere condolences for the sad loss of Pele. Our prayers to the family, global friends, all sports teams and players. We salute [Péle] Humble legend and superstar. A great loss of a wonderful leader and one of the best footballers and true friend to the world."

Another Twitter user said: "Pele is the real goat…not this one who won 2 international trophies with his country and suddenly claiming GOAT status."

One person tweeted: "RIP to the great Pele himself…I'm glad Messi won the World Cup whilst you were here with us."

One fan said: "Like Jim McKay said while announcing the Munich massacre of 1972 Olympic 'When I was a kid my father used to say our greatest hopes and our worst fears are seldom realized. Our worst fears have been realized tonight.' Today is same kind of a day, love you Pele."

One Twitter user wrote: "Pele die as a LEGEND nothing to be sad about. REST IN PEACE AND YOUR LEGACY WILL FOREVER REMAIN CONSTANT."

One person replied: "It's a sad time to us. If some player in the world want to wear a 10 shirt it's because of Pelé."

And another Twitter user said: "A legendary figure, special in every dimension, made the football game beautiful. Rest well World Pele."

