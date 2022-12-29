Pelé's Death Sparks Emotional Tributes From Soccer Fans

One of the best athletes in the world has died. Pelé passed away on Thursday after a battle with colon cancer. The 82-year-old was in the hospital for the last month due to multiple ailments. He was undergoing treatment for cancer since September 2021.

Pelé is considered the best soccer player of all time by many experts. He played for Brazil from 1957-1971 and helped the team win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). In his international career, Pelé scored 77 goals in 92 matches, making him the team's all-time goal scorer. And when it comes to his entire soccer career, Pelé scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches, which is recognized as a Guinness World Record.

After Argentina won the World Cup earlier this month, Pelé reacted to the news. "Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he wrote. "Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly, Diego [Maradona] is smiling now." Here's a look at fans reacting to the sad news.