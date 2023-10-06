Dick Butkus: Football World Pays Tribute to Legendary NFL Linebacker Following His Death
Dick Butkus made an historic impact on the NFL during his time with the Chicago Bears.
The football world is mourning the death of legendary NFL linebacker Dick Butkus. It was announced on Thursday that Butkus died in his sleep in his home in Malibu, California. He was 80 years old. Butkus spent his entire career with the Bears (1965-1973) and is a member of the NFL's 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Teams.
"Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Dick's intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears. We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game. The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his 'I Play Clean' campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes.
Here's a look at what notable figures had to say about Butkus.
Chicago Bears
Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023
Rich Eisen
One of the all-time greats who personified the style of play of the franchise he played for and also for the city and state in which he played. Heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the all-time great humans, Dick Butkus. This photo is from an interview I had with Dick at… pic.twitter.com/MN6W2N7bpE— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 6, 2023
Kyle Brandt
Terrifying. Symbolic. My Two Dads.
Terrifying. Symbolic. My Two Dads.

Thoughts on Dick Butkus… pic.twitter.com/MpOiEedFqE— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 6, 2023
Justin Fields
"We played for him tonight"@justnfields paid tribute to the legendary Dick Butkus after a great @ChicagoBears win.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/Ic1HHpwdOc— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 6, 2023
Kevin Gallagher
RIP Dick Butkus
Middle Linebacker, #Bears 1965-73
• PFHOF Class of 1979— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 5, 2023
• NFL100 All-Time Team
• NFL 75th Anniversary Team
• 2x All-Decade – 1960s & 1970s
• 8 Pro Bowls
• 8x All-Pro (6x First-Team)
• 5x PFWA All-NFL (4x First-Team)
• 1974 PFWA Halas Award pic.twitter.com/3VvHZK1Prg
Brian Bosworth
Butkus is the standard…I watched in awe the way #51 dominated..spent my youth trying to play this game like him..was humbled to be named Butkus Award Winner'85 & '86..his kindness was matched w his ferociousness..Hero's exist and Dick Butkus was mine..God Bless you my friend. pic.twitter.com/aks94LimVf— Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) October 6, 2023
Jarrett Payton
Dick Butkus wasn't just one of the greatest football players to ever play the game, he was a remarkable man. He was always there for me when I needed him. Now, these 3 #Bears legends are in heaven, sharing a drink, getting ready to watch the #TNF game from the best seats. Here's… pic.twitter.com/dzKa8n5p7x— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 5, 2023
