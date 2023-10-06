Dick Butkus: Football World Pays Tribute to Legendary NFL Linebacker Following His Death

The football world is mourning the death of legendary NFL linebacker Dick Butkus. It was announced on Thursday that Butkus died in his sleep in his home in Malibu, California. He was 80 years old. Butkus spent his entire career with the Bears (1965-1973) and is a member of the NFL's 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Teams.

"Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Dick's intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears. We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game. The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his 'I Play Clean' campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes.

Here's a look at what notable figures had to say about Butkus.