Tina Turner Fans Pay Heartbroken Tribute to Queen of Rock & Roll After Her Death

Tina Turner's death was felt instantly throughout the world by the fans who loved her and the musicians who revered her work. Turner died on Wednesday in Küsnacht, Switzerland, where she lived with her husband, Erwin Bach. She was 83 and left behind an unrivaled body of work, first as one-half of the Ike & Tina Turner duo, then as a solo performer in the 1980s.

Turner died after a long illness at her home, her manager said. The "What's Love Got To Do With It" singer moved to Switzerland in 1994 and married Bach in 2013. She became a Swiss citizen in 2013 and relinquished her U.S. citizenship.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee. She started performing in St. Louis with her sister and first saw Ike Turner perform in East St. Louis, Illinois. They performed for the first time together in 1957. They married in 1962. Ike was abusive throughout their entire marriage, and Turner attempted suicide in 1968. She fled from him in 1976, with just 36 cents and a Mobil credit card. Their divorce was finalized in 1978.

Between 1974 and 1979, Turner released four solo albums, all of which were commercial disappointments. Her label dropped her, but Rock 'n' Roll singers like Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart never forgot her influence on their performances. She remained popular in Europe and began building steam until Capitol Records signed her in 1983. The result was one of the most unbelievable comebacks in music history. The 1984 album Private Dancer nearly doubles as a greatest-hits album, packed with "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Show Some Respect," "Let's Stay Together," and "Better Be Good to Me." Turner starred in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, which featured the hit "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)."

Turner continued recording into the 1990s, even singing the James Bond theme song "GoldenEye." In 2008, she performed with Beyonce at the Grammys. Her life inspired the hit jukebox musical Tina. She was also the subject of the HBO Max documentary Tina.

Scroll on to see how music fans from around the world are remembering Turner.










