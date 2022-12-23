Soccer Legend Pelé to Spend Christmas in Hospital Amid Worsening Cancer Battle

Pelé will spend Christmas in a hospital as he continues to battle cancer. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend is currently being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the hospital said on Wednesday that doctors had to elevate his care because of "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions," according to the Associated Press. Pelé's daughter went to Instagram to announce the family has suspended Christmas at home.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!," Kely Nascimento wrote. "We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone."

Pelé has been undergoing treatment for cancer since September 2021. The three-time World Cup champion did not attend this year's World Cup but did send a message to his fans when Qatar, the host city sent him well wishes. "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!" he wrote.

When Argentina won this year's World Cup on Sunday, Pelé sent a message to the team and opponent France. "Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he wrote. "Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly, Diego is smiling now.

Pelé led Brazil to Worl Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He was on the team from 1957-1971, and in 92 appearances, Pelé scored 77 goals, which is tied for the team in team history. In 2000, Pelé and Argentina star Diego Maradona were named FIFA Player of the Century by FIFA. He holds the Guinness World Record for most goals in soccer with 1,279.