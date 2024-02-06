Toby Keith Fans Pay Tribute to Country Music Star Following His Death at 62

Toby Keith is being remembered by country music fans. The music icon, known for hits such as "Red Solo Cup" and "Should Have Been a Cowboy," "passed peacefully" Monday night following a battle with stomach cancer, his family shared, prompting an outpouring of tributes to the "Red Solo Cup" singer, who was 62.

Keith's family announced the singer's passing just 18 months after Keith first announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the family said, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

After breaking into the country scene in 1993 with "Should Have Been a Cowboy," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, Keith went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the genre, comminating the charts in the 1990s and 2000s with hits like "Beer for My Horses" and "Made in America." Throughout his decades-long career, Keith would go on to amass 20 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, some of hose including How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Beer for My Horses," "Who's Your Daddy?," "I Love This Bar" and "As Good as I Once Was." The two-time Academy of Country Music's entertainer of the year winner, who also received the inaugural country icon award at the first People's Choice Country Awards last September, also amassed a strong following, with many of his fans taking to social media to pay their respects to the country icon.