Toby Keith Fans Pay Tribute to Country Music Star Following His Death at 62

The 'Red Solo Cup' singer announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022.

By Allison Schonter

Toby Keith is being remembered by country music fans. The music icon, known for hits such as "Red Solo Cup" and "Should Have Been a Cowboy," "passed peacefully" Monday night following a battle with stomach cancer, his family shared, prompting an outpouring of tributes to the "Red Solo Cup" singer, who was 62.

Keith's family announced the singer's passing just 18 months after Keith first announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the family said, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

After breaking into the country scene in 1993 with "Should Have Been a Cowboy," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, Keith went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the genre, comminating the charts in the 1990s and 2000s with hits like "Beer for My Horses" and "Made in America." Throughout his decades-long career, Keith would go on to amass 20 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, some of hose including How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Beer for My Horses," "Who's Your Daddy?," "I Love This Bar" and "As Good as I Once Was." The two-time Academy of Country Music's entertainer of the year winner, who also received the inaugural country icon award at the first People's Choice Country Awards last September, also amassed a strong following, with many of his fans taking to social media to pay their respects to the country icon.

Fans remembering his music

"R.I.P. Toby Keith," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I have so many great memories listening to his music. When I heard that he had passed away I couldn't believe it. Wish all the best to his friends and family."

'America lost one of its own'

"America lost one of its own," wrote another fan. "Thank you Toby for your music, your sense of humor, and for all that you've given to so many. Peace and comfort to his family."

Keith remembered as 'a gifted singer and songwriter'

"I am so saddened to hear of Toby's passing. My deepest condolences & prayers to his wife, children, extended family & friends," one person wrote on the Instagram post announcing his passing. "Not only was Toby a gifted singer and songwriter but a true American Patriot. Rest in peace, Toby."

Keith credited for 'some of the best songs in country music'

"So terribly sad," added another person. "His legacy will live on forever... some of the best songs in country music came from Toby. prayers."

'May your legacy live on'

"R.I.P.," shared one person on X. "I have lots of good memories in the 90s with your music as the soundtrack. Your songs do make good campfire songs, so you are an honorary cowboy."

'Sad day' country music

"Devastated. Thanks for the memories. Prayers to his family, friends and legion of fans," commented one fan. "There was nothing like a Toby concert. Heaven gained a legend."

An 'all time favorite'

"I can't express how saddened I am to hear Toby lost his battle with cancer," wrote somebody else. "His songs have touched so many, have lifted so many heavy hearts and got me through some tough times. He was and will always be my all time favorite. Angels truly walk the Earth and Toby was one of them."

