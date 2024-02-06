Toby Keith Fans Pay Tribute to Country Music Star Following His Death at 62
The 'Red Solo Cup' singer announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022.
Toby Keith is being remembered by country music fans. The music icon, known for hits such as "Red Solo Cup" and "Should Have Been a Cowboy," "passed peacefully" Monday night following a battle with stomach cancer, his family shared, prompting an outpouring of tributes to the "Red Solo Cup" singer, who was 62.
Keith's family announced the singer's passing just 18 months after Keith first announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the family said, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."
After breaking into the country scene in 1993 with "Should Have Been a Cowboy," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, Keith went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the genre, comminating the charts in the 1990s and 2000s with hits like "Beer for My Horses" and "Made in America." Throughout his decades-long career, Keith would go on to amass 20 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, some of hose including How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Beer for My Horses," "Who's Your Daddy?," "I Love This Bar" and "As Good as I Once Was." The two-time Academy of Country Music's entertainer of the year winner, who also received the inaugural country icon award at the first People's Choice Country Awards last September, also amassed a strong following, with many of his fans taking to social media to pay their respects to the country icon.
CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PQm8VedKK6— CMT (@CMT) February 6, 2024
"R.I.P. Toby Keith," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I have so many great memories listening to his music. When I heard that he had passed away I couldn't believe it. Wish all the best to his friends and family."
My favorite "should've been a cowboy." Rest in peace, Toby Keith! 💔 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. ✝️ 🙏— Brenda (@Brenda480624481) February 6, 2024
"America lost one of its own," wrote another fan. "Thank you Toby for your music, your sense of humor, and for all that you've given to so many. Peace and comfort to his family."
R.I.P Cowboy 🤍🕊️— Jasmine_ZJM_25 🃏Love Like This👑 (@25_zjm_93) February 6, 2024
"I am so saddened to hear of Toby's passing. My deepest condolences & prayers to his wife, children, extended family & friends," one person wrote on the Instagram post announcing his passing. "Not only was Toby a gifted singer and songwriter but a true American Patriot. Rest in peace, Toby."
Rest in Peace, Toby Keith. Here is one of our all-time favorite moments in the show's history: I'll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again. pic.twitter.com/uYepPcY1Zp— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) February 6, 2024
"So terribly sad," added another person. "His legacy will live on forever... some of the best songs in country music came from Toby. prayers."
Thank you for your iconic voice for all these years! May your legacy live on! RIP legend! 🙏🏼— Billy Ramey (@BillyiLash) February 6, 2024
"R.I.P.," shared one person on X. "I have lots of good memories in the 90s with your music as the soundtrack. Your songs do make good campfire songs, so you are an honorary cowboy."
What a sad day for not just country music but for the world. The light is dimmer across our land this morning. Have spent hours enjoying his music. Thanks for the memories. Rest in peace cowboy.....— Lynn Angel Vernon (@4angelslynn) February 6, 2024
"Devastated. Thanks for the memories. Prayers to his family, friends and legion of fans," commented one fan. "There was nothing like a Toby concert. Heaven gained a legend."
I literally have no memory after 13 when he wasnt singing in my ear. Every single day...Toby songs on my radio. Wow...this one hurts. PRAYERS to his family and friends.— Jewels Of Thought (@Jot_Tube) February 6, 2024
"I can't express how saddened I am to hear Toby lost his battle with cancer," wrote somebody else. "His songs have touched so many, have lifted so many heavy hearts and got me through some tough times. He was and will always be my all time favorite. Angels truly walk the Earth and Toby was one of them."