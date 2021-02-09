Pedro Gomez, ESPN Baseball Reporter, Dead at 58

✖

Pedro Gomez, an ESPN reporter who covered baseball for the network since 2003, died on Sunday. He was 58 years old. During his career, Gomez covered baseball for SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight and other ESPN shows and live events.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away," Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content said in a statement. "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro's family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time."

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of national baseball reporter Pedro Gomez. He was 58. pic.twitter.com/FVlcocprIh — MLB (@MLB) February 8, 2021

In his 35-year career, Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and more than 20 All-Star Games. He also covered the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team that was played in Havana in 2016. Additionally, Gomez covered the U.S. Men's Soccer match in Havana in 2008 and an exhibition game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cuban national team in 1999. Gomez was born to Cuban parents who moved to Miami right when he was born.

"We are saddened by the passing of our friend Pedro Gomez," The Oakland A's wrote on Twitter. "He was a fixture in the A's clubhouse, covering the club for the San Jose Mercury News (1990-94) and Sacramento Bee (1995-97). Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We'll miss you, Pedro. There were also several players and managers who paid tribute to Gomez on social media.

Heartbreaking news. Always enjoyed the conversations every time he’d come through the clubhouse. He’ll be missed by all. Prayers with his family 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ITpmqY2JpJ — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) February 8, 2021

Gomez was one of the more respected baseball journalists in the country. He won an award for his work, winning first place from the Arizona Associated Press Managing Editors association for "Discovering Home I Never Knew," which talks about his trip to Cuba in 1999. He is from Miami and attended Miami-Dad Community College and the University of Miami.

"Pedro was far more than a media personality," his family said in a statement. "He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."