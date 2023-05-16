Peacock Will Exclusively Carry NFL Playoff Game

The NFL and Peacock will make history during the 2023 NFL playoffs. On Monday, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced that Peacock will become the exclusive home to an NFL wild card playoff game this season. The game, which will stream on Peacock and not air simultaneously on NBC as it has in years past, will be the Saturday night game on wild card weekend and will air following a late afternoon NFL wild card game on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live-streamed NFL Playoff game," Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports, said in a statement. "With America's No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season SNF schedule revealed last week, and today's announcement, we can't wait for the 2023 season to kick off."

.@peacock will become the home of the FIRST-EVER exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff Game! pic.twitter.com/iUwwhsidWW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 15, 2023

"We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season," Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media, said in a statement. "Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock's streaming platform is the next step in that strategy."

NBCUniversal will be the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single Weekend (Jan 2024) with the two Saturday Wild Card games and the Sunday primetime NFL Wild Card Game (on NBC and Peacock). And during the regular season, Peacock will be the exclusive home of an NFL regular-season game for the first time as the Buffalo Bills take the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

"As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says 'must-have' programming more than live NFL games," Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct to Consumer, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "With the first-ever exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff game and our first exclusive regular season game, plus the entire season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America, and the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show, fans can stream the best of the NFL on Peacock all season long." This move comes as the NFL enters its new TV contract with its network partners.