Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Green Bikini While Waiting for Her Birthday

Paulina Gretzkty is ready to celebrate her 33rd birthday. On Friday, the model and actress went to Instagram to post a photo of her wearing a green bikini with Nike shoes, And in the caption, Gretzky wrote “Waiting for my birthday like…” It’s not clear what Gretzkty, who is engaged to golf star Dustin Johnson, has planned for her birthday. But as mentioned by the New York Post, it looks like the couple will have a very fun weekend.

In Gretzky’s Instagram story, the couple is seen boarding a private jet as Johnson has a “surprise” for Gretzky’s birthday. The plane included orange balloons and a bottle of champagne. In another Instagram Story photo, Gretzky showed off her Birkin bag by Hermes. Gretzky and Johnson have been focused on their wedding plans this year. Their official wedding date has not been shared publicly but the New York Post said the couple is expected to tie the knot in 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXkIO4uNGhB/

“I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things,” Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, said on the Pillows and Beer podcast earlier this year, per Hollywood Life. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”

Gretzky also talked about how she is accustomed to putting Johnson’s career first since he stays busy. “This guy [Dustin] has no downtime. He’ll lock in a date and the stresses of getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life, she said. “I needed to be his teammate and be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he’s accomplishing what he needed to do. That’s what I did. And now I deserve to have a little bit of this time for me.”

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4. The two originally met in 2009 but didn’t start dating until 2013. Gretzky’s 33rd birthday is on Sunday.