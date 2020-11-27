Paulina Gretzky: What to Know About Wayne Gretzky's Daughter

Paulina Gretzky might be the daughter of famed hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, but that's not all she is known for. Over the years, the 31-year old model and actress has made a name for herself with a budding musical career, as well as her sultry snaps on social media. In fact, Paulina recently had an NSFW photo go viral as she posed in the nude. Paulina was born in Los Angeles in 1988. At that time, Wayne was a member of the Los Angeles Kings and it was a different look for him as he spent his first 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Wayne would spend eight seasons with the Kings before being traded to the St. Louis Blues in 1996. He would then sign with the New York Rangers in the fall of that year and would play there for three seasons before calling it a career. Wayne is considered of the best hockey players in NHL history, but the kids today likely know him as being Paulina's father. Here's a look at what you need to know about her.

She's a Model View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Apr 21, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT Paulina didn't go to college because she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment. She made her modeling debut in 2005 when she landed on the cover of Flare magazine. Gretzky has been modeling ever since and has graced a number of magazine covers over the years.

She's a singer Along with modeling, Gretzky also is a singer. Her most notable song is "Collecting Dust" and it was featured on the MTV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She made her singing debut in 2003 when she performed "I Will Remember You" at an Edmonton Oilers game.

Engaged to Dustin Johnson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) Gretzky got engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson back in 2013. They have yet to tie the knot as they have had their share of ups and downs, but they are still going on strong. "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family," Johnson wrote on Twitter last year. "Thank you for your love and support."

She has 2 kids View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) Along with being engaged to Johnson, Gretzky has two kids with the pro golfer - Tatum, 4, and River, 2. And based on this video, it looks like the kids will be involved in sports or entertainment in some way, shape or form.

Godfather is Mark Messier Happy Birthday to Vancouver Canucks icon Mark Messier! In 207 games with the Canucks, "The Moose" tallied 52 goals and 162 points. pic.twitter.com/Oj5LghRZ4J — Marc (@MarcMajeau) January 18, 2019 Along with her father being a hockey legend, Gretzky's godfather is no slouch in the ice. According to thethings.com, Paulina's godfather is Mark Messier who used to be teammates with Wayne Gretzky when they were members of the New York Rangers. Messier was named to the All-Star team 15 times and he won six Stanley Cups.

Not Very active on Social Media Merry Christmas Everyone!! Ps..We're having a BOY 🎅❤️🎄 https://t.co/1FEQdxOezG — Paulina Gretzky (@PaulinaGretzky) December 26, 2014 Paulina Gretzky has over a million followers on social media, but she's not very active. On Twitter, Gretzky hasn't posted anything in five years. She's more active on Instagram, but it's been almost a month since she published her last post. Imagine how many followers she would have is she posted on a regular basis.