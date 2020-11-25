Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson: All the Cutest Photos With Their Kids

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are one of the most talked-about couples in sports. After Johnson won the Masters earlier this month, the sports world began paying attention to him and Gretzky, who was at Augusta National supporting her fiance. Gretzky would turn heads this past weekend when she posted a photo on Instagram where she's barring it all.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said in September in an interview with Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing, and playing. But they’re the most important thing." The couple has been engaged since 2013 and have two kids, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson. There were rumors of Johnson and Gretzky splitting in 2018, but it looks like they are stronger than ever.

"The best thing in the world is having kids. We’re lucky to have two wonderful boys," Johnson continued. "It’s really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum’s in kindergarten. They’re getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It’s funny." Here's a look at the cutest photos of Gretzky, Johnson and the kids.