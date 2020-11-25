Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson: All the Cutest Photos With Their Kids
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are one of the most talked-about couples in sports. After Johnson won the Masters earlier this month, the sports world began paying attention to him and Gretzky, who was at Augusta National supporting her fiance. Gretzky would turn heads this past weekend when she posted a photo on Instagram where she's barring it all.
"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said in September in an interview with Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing, and playing. But they’re the most important thing." The couple has been engaged since 2013 and have two kids, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson. There were rumors of Johnson and Gretzky splitting in 2018, but it looks like they are stronger than ever.
"The best thing in the world is having kids. We’re lucky to have two wonderful boys," Johnson continued. "It’s really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum’s in kindergarten. They’re getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It’s funny." Here's a look at the cutest photos of Gretzky, Johnson and the kids.
The Birth of Tatum
View this post on Instagram
This is a moment that Gretzky and Johnson will never forget as they welcomed Tatum to the world. "We are so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby boy," Johnson said in the Instagram post.prevnext
More Tatum
View this post on Instagram
Johnson loved holding Tatum when he was a newborn. "Can't get enough of my baby boy," Johnson wrote. Life was great for the Johnson family, but things would only get better very soon.prevnext
Resting With Mom
View this post on Instagram
Tatum is enjoying his nap with his mother, and Johnson loves it. He wrote in the Instagram post "my world," and parents can relate as perspectives change once a child is welcomed to the family.prevnext
First Birthday
View this post on Instagram
Tatum is really happy that he's turning 1. "Happy 1st birthday to our son! Love you more than you know," Johnson wrote. This video was viewed over 230,00 times and fans showed a lot of love to Johnson and Tatum.prevnext
River is Here
View this post on Instagram
River was welcomed into the world in 2017, and Tatum already loves him. "I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition River Jones Johnson," Johnson wrote in the post." A number of fans showed their support in the comments section.
"Congratulations Dustin," one Instagram user wrote. "Just watched you win the golf playoff with Jordan Speith great win and also congratulations to you and your wife on the birth of your second son."prevnext
Ready Christmas
View this post on Instagram
Tatum and River can't wait to see what they get for Christmas. "So ready for Santa!" Johnson wrote while also telling Gretzky "I love you." We can only imagine what the two boys got from Santa Claus.prevnext
Vacationing
View this post on Instagram
River seems to be loving his time in the Bahamas. With Johnson having a lot of success and Gretzky being a well-known name, it's very likely Tatum and River have been on their share of family vacations lately.prev