Paulina Gretzky: 7 of the Steamiest Photos With the Model and Actress

Model and actress Paulina Gretzky has been gaining much attention lately due to her fiancé Dustin Johnson winning the Masters last week. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was at the Augusta National to support Johnson. When he won, Gretzky embraced Johnson and took to Instagram to share a message for him.

"At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger's tournament at Sherwood," Gretzky said to Golf Digest in 2014 when talking about his relationship with Johnson. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy."

Gretzky is a signer, actress and model. She got engaged to Johnson in 2013, and the couple has two children together. Gretzky has been posting a little more on her Instagram account after staying quiet on social media all year. And when she posts on Instagram, she receives a lot of feedback from fans and followers. Here's a look at just some of Gretzky's steamiest photos yet!