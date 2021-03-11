Paulina Gretzky: All the Best Photos Over the Years

Paulina Gretzky is one of the most popular figures in hockey and golf. Her father is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and her fiancee is golf pro Dustin Johnson. Paulina Gretzky has also made a name for herself as a model, singer and social media personality. While appearing on The Netchicks podcast in January, Gretzky talked about growing up with a famous father. “You have to always be reserved. The most important thing is the thing that they worked hardest for, my dad worked his whole life,” she said, as reported by the New York Post. “He deserves everything, he doesn’t deserve a brat that gets to be like a crazy person." Gretzky also mentioned that it was hard for her to censor herself as she got older. “I never got to be a kid,” she said. “Not to say I am missing out on things — I had the best life ever — but it’s hard to always have to censor myself when I just wanted to be like everybody else.” Gretzky has had some revealing posts on her Instagram page, including a post where she is wearing nothing but a straw hat. She posted that photo shortly after Johnson won the Masters the past fall. Here's a look at Gretzky's best photos over the years.

1999 Here's a look at Gretzky when she was a little kid. This was taken when her father was a member of the New York Rangers. He retired when the season came to an end. prevnext

2009 This was taken during the premiere of The Hangover, which became a very popular film. At the time, Gretzky was starting to appear in more TV shows and films, including Fame and Grown Ups 2. Recently, Gretzky is spending her time with her two sons. prevnext

2016 This was taken during the 2016 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Johnson didn't win the tournament as Danny Willett came out on top. However, Johnson had a strong performance, finishing tied four fourth with Paul Casey and B.J. Holmes. prevnext

2016 Nothing but love in this photo. Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 but haven't tied the knot yet. On The Netchicks podcast, Gretzky said, "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," prevnext

2017 Gretzky has a serious look while attending The President's Cup at the Liberty National Golf Club New Jersey in 2017. We're not sure what Gretzky is looking at, but she looks very focused on something or someone. prevnext

2019 Gretzky and Johnson are looking sharp at The Royal Melbourne Golf Cup in Australia in 2019. Gretzky doesn't make too many public appearances, but when she does, she knows how to grab everyone's attention. prevnext

2019 Here's a look at Gretzky supporting Johnson at the 2019 President's Cup. Johnson and the United States Team came out on top, and it was a strong performance for Johnson, finishing with two wins. prevnext

2020 Gretzky is enjoying herself at the Tour Championship last year. And it was a good tournament for Johnson as he was able to win the Tour Championship by three strokes. However, things would only get better for Gretzky and Johnson. prevnext