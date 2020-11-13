Paul Hornung, Green Bay Packers Legend, Dead at 84

✖

Paul Hornung, a legendary NFL player who spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, died on Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky after a long battle with dementia, the Louisville Sports Commission announced. He was 84 years old. Hornung is survived by his wife Angela Hornung, and the two were married for 41 years.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Paul Hornung," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He was an outstanding player and an incredible man. Known as "The Golden Boy," Paul was above all a leader to whom the Packers looked for the big plays in the big games – especially during the team’s dynasty years under Coach Vince Lombardi in the 1960s. We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb’s wife, Angela, and their entire family."

Hornung was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986 after a stellar career with the Packers. Green Bay drafted him No. 1 overall in 1957 and became one of the top halfbacks in the league during the 1960s. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and was named an All-Pro three times in his career. Hornung was named NFL MVP in 1961 after rushing for 597 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season was in 1960 when he rushed for 671 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

Hornung was a big part of the Packers' success during the 1960s as he helped the team win four NFL Championships and Super Bowl I. He finished his NFL career in 1967 and recorded 3,711 rushing yards, 50 rushing touchdowns, 1,480 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also was a placekicker, making 47 percent of his field goals and 97.9 percent of his extra points.

Along with being a successful NFL player, Hornung is a college football legend. He was a two-time All-American at quarterback for Notre Dame but played every position in the backfield during his college career. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 after leading the team in passing, rushing, scoring, kickoff and punt returns, punting, field goal, extra points, and passes broken up, and ranked second in interceptions and tackles. In 2010, a college football award was named in Hornung's honor, which is given to the country's most versatile player.