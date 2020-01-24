Patriots Won’t Wait Until March for Tom Brady’s 2020 Decision

The New England Patriots want Tom Brady to be back with the team in 2020, and with free agency less than two months away, the team wants Brady to make a decision about his future very soon. ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter appeared on the show Get Up and said the Patriots will not wait for Brady to make a decision when free agency begins.

“I don’t believe the New England Patriots are waiting until March 16 to get an answer from Tom Brady,” Schefter said via Fox News. “Last year, Rob Gronkowski wound up retiring in late March. I don’t know the conversations they did and didn’t have before, but New England missed the window on free-agent tight ends.

“So I don’t think they’re going to let Tom Brady go to free agency, all of a sudden, sign with Team X, and then on March 20, say ‘Well, what do we do at quarterback now?’ That’s not the way that organization operates.”

Brady has made it clear he wants to play in 2020. However, when he made an appearance on Westwood One radio this week, he alluded to playing for a new team is an option for him.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said his weekly interview with Westwood One. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

If Brady does sign with a new team, which franchise would be the best fit? Jason La Canfora, CBS NFL insider, believes the Los Angeles Chargers could be in play for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“His trainers and infrastructure are already in SoCal, his family would be a very short private plane ride away, he enjoyed living in Malibu before, holds off-season workouts at USC,” La Canfora wrote in his column on where Brady could land. “He’d be in Hollywood, where a second career as a producer or media mogul of some sort likely awaits and his buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck make power moves. He’d be in the perfect spot to market his TB12 brand. It would be huge for the fight to make football really matter in LA. The NFL office would be doing private cartwheels.”

Brady in L.A.? That would be must-see TV.