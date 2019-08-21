New England Patriots Surprise 200 Deserving Children With Beds in Awesome Tunnel Video

There are hundreds, if not thousands of children in Massachusetts that dream about one day running out of the Patriots tunnel while Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train plays on the loudspeakers. After all, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made this franchise into the league’s best and have created fans on a yearly basis since 2000. Well, the team recently made this fantasy come true for 200 children, and they did so while adding in an even bigger surprise.

As a video released on Twitter by ESPN’s Mike Reiss shows, the Patriots brought 200 kids to Gillette Stadium and let them run out of the inflatable helmet and onto the field while Crazy Train played. However, that was only the first part of the surprise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What awaited them on the field were brand new beds, complete with Patriots-branded comforters, pillowcases, and sheets.

Nice moment at Gillette Stadium: 200 kids surprised with beds. The Patriots Charitable Foundation and Bob’s Discount Furniture partnered for “A Bed for Every Child”, an initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. pic.twitter.com/1uAxfgVDYX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2019

According to Reiss, The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and Bob’s Discount Furniture had partnered for “A Bed for Every Child.” This initiative was created by the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless with the purpose of helping children in local public schools get a better night’s sleep.

As the organization’s website states: “In 2011, our advocates learned that many students in local public schools were not getting a good night’s sleep because they did not have their own bed to sleep in at night. The Coalition took action and launched A Bed for Every Child.”

Through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, families that are on the brink of homelessness will now have a bed for their children. A good night’s sleep is critical to success in the classroom, and the team wants to provide just that as the new school year begins. Having the custom bedspread is just an added bonus for the children.

Of course, this surprise also follows another charitable endeavor done by the Patriots Foundation. On Aug. 16, the team surprised 15,000 military children with backpacks completely full of school supplies as part of their “Operation Backpack.”

Between new backpacks and new beds, children in the area will be set up for success as the new school year kicks off. A strong education is a foundation for life, and the Patriots want to make this possible for everyone, regardless of income level.