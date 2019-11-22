Patriots Rookie DE Chase Winovich Buys a New Car for His Mom

New England Patriots rookie defensive end Chase Winovich is enjoying life right now because his team has the best record in the NFL and he’s played a big role in the team’s success. And to show his appreciation to the one person who has been by his side since Day One, the Michigan alum decided to buy his mom a new car.

Winovich told Patriots Wire his family was in town for Thanksgiving and he decided to surprise his mom with a Mazda Miata convertible. He posted a photo of the car and her and by the look on her face, she is very happy with her new ride.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Winovich received a lot of responses from his fans about the Twitter post. One fan wrote, My guy continues to do all the right things.. Enjoy the fruits of your labor… Proud of ya brother!” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful gesture. Nonetheless, from a mom of 3 youth football players, I promise you that your mom did this and expected absolutely nothing in return.” And another fan wrote, “It’s been awesome seeing your growth in New England so far, and it’s great to see how much you care for where you came from. Gotta remember the fam!! “

I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/FY80Lshrzc — Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 21, 2019

One of the reasons Winovich did this was the make good on his promise. Back in March, Winovich was asked what was one of the things he was going to do first when he signed his NFL contract and he said to buy his mom a new car.

“She loves listening to audiobooks, but the car itself isn’t bad — it’s like a 2011 — but the computer system in her car is broke,” Winovich said to MLive in March. “Over the past year, I’ve been motivated by that.”

Winovich was drafted by the Patriots in the third round back in April. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Markus Golden who is currently on the New York Giants, and he projected him to be taken in the third round.

“Physical edge defender who plays the game like he has zombie blood pumping through his veins. Winovich is relentless, determined and takes no plays off, but his lack of physical traits and explosiveness as a rusher could limit his upside. Scheme fit could determine his role as 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 rush linebacker, but his football character and physicality improve his odds for success as an eventual starter,” Zierlein wrote.

In 10 games this year, Winovich has posted 12 tackles and 4.5 sacks.