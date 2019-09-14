Patriots WR Julian Edelman Turns Heads With His Legs

For fans of the New England Patriots, it’s not a surprise that wide receiver Julian Edelman is in terrific shape. He did film a commercial for Puma that was entirely focused on him working out, after all.

Edelman’s documentary on Showtime also featured an extended sequence of him working out shirtless in preparation for the 2018 season. Many would say he is in tip-top shape, but that hasn’t prevented many fans from still being awestruck at his latest Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Edelman posted a photo of himself catching a pass at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. As he wrote in the caption, he was a “creature of habit.” Of course, the text and the hashtag were meaningless to those who stumbled upon Edelman’s Instagram. What really stood out is that his calves looked massive.

Earlier this week, Edelman posted a photo of himself catching a pass at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. As he wrote in the caption, he was a "creature of habit."

A glance at the responses to Edelman’s photo shows that an overwhelming majority were curious about the calf routine that Patriots wide receiver took part in before heading onto the field. Did he do some quick raises to get a pump in his lower legs, or is that just his natural state? more importantly, will Edelman be releasing a workout routine so the common man or woman can achieve those same results?

Whether or not he worked out in anticipation of this photo is irrelevant. What matters is that Edelman continues to be healthy and available for the Patriots as the season progresses. The attention may have shifted squarely upon the newly acquired Antonio Brown, but there is no denying which wide receiver is the favorite of Tom Brady. Edelman has been the top target in New England for years, especially in big moments.

The perfect example is Super Bowl LIII. Tom Brady entered the game with a talented roster that featured superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski, promising rookie running back Sony Michel and Cordarrelle Patterson among others. However, Edelman was the first option throughout the game. The veteran receiver tallied 10 receptions for 141 yards, eight of which resulted in first downs for the offense. He was unstoppable against the Rams defense en route to MVP honors.

Entering week two of the 2019 season, the attention will understandably be focused on Brown, as well as the recently-returned Josh Gordon. Both receivers are talented and can make big plays regularly, but they won’t be taking the top spot away from Edelman and his calves.