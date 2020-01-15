Patriots’ Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalizing Car

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California. He was cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police. The 33-year-old Edelman reportedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle around 9 p.m. ET, causing damage, police said.

According to TMZ, the vehicle in question was a Mercedes. Edelman was reportedly walking around Bevery Hills with Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce when he jumped on the vehicle. The reason for Edelman jumping on the car was not provided, but a source told TMZ that Edelman had been drinking earlier in the evening.

According to ESPN, Edelman is scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13. The Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide whether or not to file charges against the Patriots wide receiver.

The New England Patriots have not responded to the news of Edelman’s arrest just yet.

The defending Super Bowl MVP, Edelman was not active during Divisional Round weekend due to the Patriots losing to the Tennessee Titans. He only caught three passes for 30 yards during this loss but scored a touchdown on a rushing play. Edelman finished the year as the team’s leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman was also named the Patriots’ 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner. This is an honor given to the player who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration. Edelman will be joining the other 31 Ed Block winners for a banquet in Baltimore on March 28, 2020.

Originally a seventh-round pick out of Kent State, the former quarterback in Edelman transitioned to a wide receiver and punt returner with the Patriots. He has been Tom Brady’s favorite target in recent years, especially in the postseason. Edelman is second only to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in postseason history with second in NFL postseason history to Jerry Rice with 118 receptions for 1,442 yards.

Despite missing one season due to injury, Edelman has still topped 1,000 receiving yards three times and has two seasons with more than 100 receptions. He currently sits in fourth place on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list with 6,507 yards. The only players ahead of Edelman are Wes Welker (7,459), Rob Gronkowski (7,861), and Stanley Morgan (10,352). He is also ninth on the receiving touchdowns list with 36.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty)