Watch Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Walk out Press Conference After Antonio Brown Questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not the type of coach will who talk about things that are not about football. And that was proved to be true on Friday when Belichick walked out of his press conference when media members started to ask him questions about Antonio Brown. Belichick did address Brown at the start of the press conference but he wanted to talk about the team’s next opponent, the New York Jets.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

That is when reporters started the ask about Brown and Belichick wasn’t having it.

“I think I’ve already addressed this … we’re gonna get ready for the Jets here. Happy to answer any football questions. But, the rest of it … I’m done with the rest of it,” he said.

Right when the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach said that, another reporter asked about Brown and that’s when he had enough and walked out.

“That’s it. Yep, I’m good. Thank you.”

One of the reasons the reporters were asking about Brown was of new allegations being released on Thursday night. The unnamed accuser who claimed that Brown allegedly got naked in front of her while trying to paint a mural at his home in 2017, said that Brown sent her text messages that were deemed “intimidating.” That led to the accuser’s lawyer sending a letter to the NFL which then led to the league calling the investigators and the attorneys.

As of right now, Brown remains on the Patriots roster and it looks like he will play on Sunday. Before the news about the text messages was released, Brown spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots and he only discussed his time with the team.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of offense to learn and catch up. But I’m excited and grateful to be here.”

Brown might be able to still play for the Patriots now, but with the news about the unnamed accusers as well sexual assault lawsuit filed by another accuser, Britney Taylor, Brown’s future with the team is very cloudy.