Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Says Son Had 'Scary' Trip to Hospital

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a scary situation with their son. Brittany went to Instagram Story on Thursday to reveal that she and her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lvon Mahomes III, had been through a "scary and frantic" trip to the hospital. She said that peanuts were the reason for the medical emergency.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany said, per PEOPLE. "The scariest 30 min of my life." The good news is Bronze, 8 months old, is going to be okay and will be able see his father play during the 2023 NFL season. The world got to see the Mahomes family, which also includes daughter Sterling Skye, 2, on the Netflix docuseries Quarterback. In July, Brittany and Patrick appeared on CBS Mornings, and Brittany said she was not ready for the sudden rise to fame and the backlash that comes with it.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said, per Fox News. "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this." Brittany also talked about her "Welcome to the NFL" moment. "When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite – I think the first time I did that it got blown up, and it's like 'she's crazy, this is too much.' But I ultimately learned you don't have to share everything that you do in your life."

Patrick Mahomes is currently with the Kansas City Chiefs as they are in the preseason. In February, the star quarterback led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, and it's their second title in four years. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time and was named NFL MVP for the second time before the big game.

"It's hard, man," Mahomes told reporters after Super Bowl LVII. "It hasn't even sank in, I don't think, even yet. I appreciate it because of the failures. The failure of losing the Super Bowl and losing the AFC Championship game, it gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion. And luckily, I'm going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off. And hope they make some more parks so I can go around everywhere and do a world tour."