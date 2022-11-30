Patrick Mahomes' Wife Addresses Speculation She Secretly Went Into Labor

Brittany Matthews is setting the record straight about her recent pregnancy. Before the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple's second child, she responded to fans on Twitter speculating that she gave birth while Mahomes and the Chiefs were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

"I am not in labor, y'all tripping, Matthews tweeted on Sunday after fans noticed she was quiet on social media while the game was being played. "Sorry peeps I'm here." Matthews and 21-month-old Sterling were seemingly watching the game from the box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Missouri. The Chiefs won the game 26-10, and on Monday, Mahomes and Matthews welcomed their son into the world. The couple revealed that the baby's name is Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III, and Matthews wrote "Baby boy" in the Instagram post on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Matthews revealed she was preparing for the birth of her son. "I'm packing baby boy's hospital bag and my hospital bag, so I'm briefly just going to run through it with you guys," she explained in an Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "I'm going to show you the main things I'm packing for him and then putting in my bag because I know I didn't share all this stuff with the first time just because I was nervous. I was a new mom. I didn't know what I was going to use and what I wasn't. So this time a little more educated."

Mahomes and Matthews announced they were expecting their second child in May. The couple then announced in June that they were expecting a baby boy. The two have been together since high school and got engaged right before the start of the 2020 season and a few months after Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title. Mahomes and Matthews got married in Hawaii in March of this year.

The birth of Mahomes' son is a nice early Christmas present. And now, the Super Bowl champion would love to bring his growing family and the Chiefs fans another title to Kansas City. As of this writing, the Chiefs have a 9-2 record, the best in the AFC. Mahomes is having an MVP-type season, throwing for 3,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 11 games.