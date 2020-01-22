Patrick Mahomes Reveals Epic Highlight Reel From Chiefs vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for Super Bowl LIV. On Sunday, the Chiefs took down the Tennessee Titans to claim the AFC Championship and earn the right to play in the Super Bowl which will be played in Miami. And to get the Chiefs fans ready for the big game. Mahomes went to social media to reveal a highlight reel from Sunday’s win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 20, 2020 at 9:41am PST

In the video, the song “Trophies” by Drake is playing in the background, and in the end, the LIV logo is revealed to indicate Mahomes and the Chiefs have one more game to play. That led to a number of Chiefs fans showing their love for the 2018 MVP and the rest of the squad.

“You got this,” one fan wrote.

“Best player in any sport,” another fan wrote.

“Bring it home. Eagles fans are rooting for you,” another Instagram user added.

Mahomes is beloved in the Kansas City area because the Chiefs are playing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years. And they enter the game as a one-point favorite, so it’s very possible he can bring a championship to a city that has been waiting a long time for one.

“The journey is a big part of it,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said after the game per ESPN. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and it’s going to be tremendous. But it wouldn’t be what it is without the hardship, without all the hard work that went into getting us here. Yeah, 50 years is too long but we’re going to Miami and we’ve got a chance to win another Super Bowl.”

Last year, the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game but lost the New England Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl. This year, things were a little challenging for the Chiefs as they had to play without Mahomes for two games and there was a stretch where they lost four of six contests. However, after their loss against the Titans on Nov. 10, the team won eight consecutive games and they will now face the San Francisco 49ers who have been consistent all year long.

Mahomes enters the Super Bowl with a lot of momentum. The Texas Tech alum has thrown for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 127.5 passer rating in his two playoff games this year.