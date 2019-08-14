Patrick Mahomes Purchases $1.9 Million Kansas City Home With Closet for 180 Pairs of Shoes

As Mos Def said in the remake of The Italian Job, “Get me a big house, get me a library full of first editions, get a room for my shoes.” Well, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took this advice to heart with his latest purchase. The third-year star and reigning MVP literally bought a house with a room for his shoes.

In May, Mahomes purchased a house in the Mission Hills area of Kansas City for a cool price of $1.958 million. This 4,343 square foot home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one impressive closet. After purchasing the house, Mahomes had a massive renovation done to truly make the place his own. Own of the biggest changes came in the form of a shoe closet that can fit 180 pairs of sneakers and even has cameras to prevent theft.

According to USA Today, Mahomes actually whittled his list of shoes down to 180 pairs so he could wear each one twice a year.

In a video released by Bleacher Report, Mahomes showed off the unique closet that is stocked full of shelving and nice kicks. Additionally, the custom closet has racks for all of the sunglasses that he receives from another sponsor in Oakley. This is the dream closet for many athletes, and Mahomes made it a reality early in his career.

While Mahomes hasn’t been in the league for long, he has certainly played his way into some very impressive swag. Now he has the home to store it.

As an athlete sponsored by Adidas, Mahomes will be receiving plenty of free shoes in the future, especially if he throws for another 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his second full season as a starter. The man who became famous for no-look passes is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the game despite only starting 17 regular-season games in his career, and he is viewed as the future of the sport.

Oftentimes, young quarterbacks struggle to enter the league and play at an MVP level. Yes, many will find some early success but will also struggle mightily at times. Mahomes had none of these issues during his MVP campaign, and he even led the Chiefs to the cusp of Super Bowl LIII. If the defense hadn’t failed to stop Tom Brady when it mattered, Mahomes likely would have taken his team down the field and secured a trip to the Big Game.

If he had achieved this feat so early in his career, Mahomes would have received even more free pairs of shoes for his trouble. A closet with room for 180 pairs would no longer have been an option.