Patrick Mahomes Goes ‘Grim Reaper’ in Historic Playoff Win Against Bills

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a huge win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional-round playoff game Sunday night. And when things looked “grim” for the Chiefs, Andy Reid had some advice for his starting quarterback. When speaking to reporters after the game, the Chiefs head coach was asked what he told Mahomes when the team was down by three with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid said he told Mahomes, per ESPN. “He did that. He made everyone around him better, which he’s great at, and he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling.” In those 13 seconds, Mahomes completed two big passes to get the Chiefs in field goal range. Harrison Butker kicked a game-tying 49-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. Mahomes then went on to throw a game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the first possession of overtime, and the Chiefs will now play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game this Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be in this moment in this game against that team, to make a play to walk off a game at Arrowhead, I’ll remember this game for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said. “It was definitely special to win a game like this at Arrowhead. Obviously, the Super Bowl was probably number one for me, but this one is right up there. To be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to get points, score touchdowns, get in field goal range, I’ll remember it forever.”

Mahomes finished the day with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 69 yards and one score. Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has won eight playoff games and led the team to the AFC Championship game in each of those seasons.

“We all were just part of one of the better games in the National Football League, and we were lucky to come out on that end of it,” Reid said, per the Chiefs official website. “The guys battled their hearts out – both teams. I was proud of our guys for getting in there for four quarters and gutting it out. There were some huge plays made by the offense, defense and special teams. Listen, it was a great game. I’m just kind of sorting it all out right now.”