Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Tackles Fan Who Ran on the Field During Playoff Game

Stefon Diggs didn’t have a big night in the Buffalo Bills’ wild playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Bills wide receiver made a different type of on-field impact by tackling a fan who ran onto the field. The fan, who was wearing a Chiefs jersey, eluded security to get on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. As the fan approached the Bills and Chiefs players, Diggs lunged at him to take him to the ground. Security came in to detain the fan and was then escorted off the field.

The fan incident happened before both teams took part in one of the wildest endings in NFL history. The Chiefs won the game in overtime, but both teams left everything on the field as 25 points were scored in the final two minutes of the game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 25 combined points are the second-most in the last two minutes of regulation (regular season or postseason) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

One of the biggest things the Chiefs did was prevent Diggs from having a huge night. “He’s obviously one of our best players and we’ve got to make sure we’re getting him the ball,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, per the team’s official website. “But at the end of the day, we scored to take the lead with 13 seconds left so there’s a lot we can talk about, but we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

It was a tough loss for the Bills who got great play from Josh Allen. In two playoff games this year, Allen threw nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. “It takes everybody, takes all 53 or 55 guys on the roster,” Allen said. “It takes everybody on our team, from our practice squad to the people in the organization in the building, to our cafeteria, and the people upstairs. And again, I’m proud of how we handled this season, from top-down.

“Working with all the COVID rules early on, and not letting that be used as a distraction. And I’m super proud of our organization for, again, bringing guys that we’ve brought in. But again, you win some, you lose some, at end of the day, you can’t win them all. And we’ll learn from this one.”