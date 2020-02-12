Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Lock Lips After Kansas City Super Bowl Celebration

Patrick Mahomes had a lot of fun last week as he celebrated his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl. His girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, was by his side all season long, and she was there with him for the team’s Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. Matthews posted pictures from the parade and one that stands out is the two sharing a kiss while they are on stage. In the caption, Matthews wrote, “REDD KINGDOMMM.”

Mahomes saw the post and he replied, “Dope pics babe.” His brother, Jackson, also replied to the post by writing, “Awhhhh, so cuteeee.”

It’s safe to say Mahomes is now the king of Kansas City as he led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In the game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter, which led to him winning Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s this team. We have heart,” Mahomes said after the game via ESPN. “Coach [Andy Reid] pushes us to be the best people we can be and never give up.”

“I’ve been waiting to say it my whole life: I’m going to Disney World,” Mahomes continued.

“He kept firing, that’s what he did,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “The guys around him just believed in him. It was just — we all did, all the coaches, likewise. And then our defense had a couple of great stands in there. We knew it would be a close game, and it felt that way. We knew there would be challenges to battle through, and nobody lost their poise, they just kept rolling, so I was proud of everybody there.”

Chiefs fans are also showing love to Reid who is considered by many as one of the top head coaches in the NFL. Reid reached the Super Bowl as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005, but lost to the New England Patriots.

“He’s one of the best coaches of all time; he already was before we won this game,” Mahomes said per ESPN. “But we wanted to get that trophy just because he deserved it. The work that he puts in day in and day out. He’s there at like 3 in the morning, and he leaves at 11 [at night]. I don’t think he sleeps. I’ve tried to beat him in, and I never can. He’s someone that works harder than anyone I’ve ever known, and he deserves it.”