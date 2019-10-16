Boxer Patrick Day Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Brain Surgery After Scary Knockout

Junior middleweight boxer Patrick Day was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being knocked unconscious by his opponent, Charles Conwell, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The 27-year-old was hit by Conwell with a left hook in the 10th round, knocking him out instantly. After being treated by medical personnel in the ring for several minutes, Day was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital but suffered a seizure en route.

Upon his arrival, Day was intubated and underwent emergency brain surgery. He was later placed in a medically-induced coma to minimize the risk of damage.

According to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, boxing promoter Lou DiBella released a statement saying that Day is in extremely critical condition.

“Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury during his bout on Saturday night,” DiBella said in the statement. “He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

“As of Sunday evening, Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition. On behalf of Patrick’s team, we appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community. Updates will be provided as circumstances change. In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of Patrick and his family be respected during this difficult time.”

The Cleveland native in Conwell held the advantage throughout the fight at Wintrust Arena. He knocked Day to the mat with hits from his right hand in the fourth and eighth rounds before delivering the knockout combination during the 10th round. When Day hit the mat, referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight at one minute, 46 seconds.

Day holds a record of 17-4-1 in his career, which includes 6 knockouts. However, this loss to Conwell was his second consecutive defeat after a 10-round decision loss to junior middleweight Carlos Adames on June 28. Conwell, on the other hand, improved his record to 11-0 with eight knockouts.

Back in 2012, Day was the New York Daily News Golden Gloves Champion. He was also named the USA Boxing welterweight national champion and the Sugar Ray Robinson Outstanding Athlete award recipient. Day was named a 2012 US Olympic alternate.

Saturday’s fight between Day and Conwell was the undercard of former undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut. Usyk proved victorious with a seventh-round knockout victory over Chazz Witherspoon.