Former Patriots Star Arrested for Domestic Violence and Vandalism

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who won three Super Bowls with the team, was arrested for alleged domestic violence and vandalism, according to TMZ Sports. The court documents state that Chung was arrested by the Milton Police Department in Massachusetts on Monday. Chung was hit with two charges on Tuesday – assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property.

TMZ Sports says that the alleged victim, who has a child with Chung, told police that the former Patriots star hit her in the face and broke her cell phone during a heated altercation Monday. The two reportedly got into an argument about how Chung was dealing with their son. The woman said that Chung was upset with their son while at the former Patriots home in Norton, Massachusetts and then drove the son to her place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once Chung arrived at the home, he told the boy “Your mom’s a price of s— and then pushed her to the ground as she got close to him. When the woman confronted Chung about the push, he struck her in the face with an open hand. The woman then hit Chung in the fan with an open hand, leading Chung to hit her again with an open hand before stealing her cell phone. Chung then threw her phone causing it to break and then drove off.

Police said they located Chung at his home and arrested him. Chung appeared in court and pleaded not guilty before being released on $10,000 bail. He’s due back in court for a hearing on the matter in January. This is not the first time Chung had a run-in with the law. In 2019, the Oregon alum was arrested for cocaine possession. He was hit with a criminal charge over the allegation but avoided jail time after cutting a plea deal.

Chung was drafted by the Patriots in the second round in 2009. He spent four seasons with the Patriots before joining the Eagles for one season. In 2014, Chung returned to the Patriots and helped the team win three Super Bowls in five years. He remained on the until his retirement in March of this year. In his career, Chung recorded 778 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and 57 passes defended.