Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted for Felony Cocaine Possession

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is facing a serious legal issue after being indicted with a felony cocaine possession on Aug. 8 according to the Boston Globe. Chung, who currently in his second stint with the Patriots, has an arraignment scheduled for next week. As Yahoo! Sports reports, Chung being indicted means his case will likely go to criminal court which will be at the Laconia District Court in New Hampshire.

#Breaking: New England Patriot Patrick Chung has been indicted by a Belknap County grand jury for possession of cocaine. Arraignment is scheduled for next week. via @dsakowich_WMUR pic.twitter.com/cRT3ilapBv — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) August 22, 2019

The story was first reported in the Laconia Daily Sun as Chung was among many people who were indicted on drug charges. The Patriots have yet to comment on the matter and it was reported that Chung was not at practice on Wednesday.

This is not good news for Tom Brady and company as Chung is one of the team’s best players. Here’s what 247Sports had to say about the veteran defensive back:

Chung has spent the bulk of his career with the Patriots outside of one season with the Eagles in 2013. He was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon and has been a key figure in the Patriots’ secondary, particularly in his second stint with the club. Last regular season, Chung was able to total 84 tackles to go along with three passes defended and an interception. Along with his production on the field, Chung has also grown into one of the key leaders with the Patriots, which Bill Belichick noted back in January.

“Well, we have a lot of players on our team, and Pat’s certainly in that group, that give us great leadership that aren’t necessarily captains,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Chung earlier this year. “Pat’s done that for years. This year, he was selected as a captain and very deserving. He’s done a great job. But, he’s given us great leadership year-in and year-out for a number of years. So, his experience, his confidence, certainly his versatility – he works with everybody, so he works with the corners, the safeties, the linebackers. He even gets involved with the defensive linemen because of his proximity to the line of scrimmage on a lot of plays.

Earlier this year, Chung signed a three-year contract extension which was worth over $12 million. But with this news, the Pats may have a tough decision on their hands.