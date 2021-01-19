Pam Oliver Receives Wave of Support Following Concerning 'NFL on Fox' Sideline Report
Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers played a pivotal NFC Playoff game at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. NFL on FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver sparked concern among fans after seemingly slurring while providing updates about the players on the field. Several viewers headed to social media and either joked about her or expressed worry about a potential medical issue.
While there were several people making jokes about Oliver and whether she had been drinking during the broadcast, others took a different approach. Many came to her defense and talked about the difficulties of doing a live broadcast when the temperature is at or below freezing. There were multiple peers that had been in Oliver's position and knew that being a sideline reporter is a very difficult job, especially during January playoff games.
People made fun of Chadwick for losing weight, not knowing he was dying of cancer.
People are tweeting about Pam Oliver being “drunk” on national television when she has been vocal about suffering from debilitating migraines for years.
You never know what someone’s going thru.— Nickey Woods (@DrNickeyWoods) January 17, 2021
No Pam Oliver slander will be tolerated on my timeline! A lot of y’all haven’t had to stand outside when it’s FREEZING and then do an interview.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 17, 2021
No Pam Oliver slander. it's cold out there at Lambeau.— 🏁Torchy Andretti🏁 (@torchyworldwide) January 17, 2021
I won’t stand for Pam Oliver slander.— Justin (@OnAirJustin) January 17, 2021
Let’s stop the Pam Oliver slander......thanks— Nuts & Bolts Sports (@NutsAndBoltsSP) January 17, 2021
I am not here for the Pam Oliver slander. Reporters and anchors will tell you... doing live shots in the FREEZING cold for hours makes it incredibly tough to speak, let alone function. pic.twitter.com/83Ek79VsaW— Darryl Forges (@Darryl_Forges) January 17, 2021
Y'all let Todd McShay slide. Pam Oliver slander will not be tolerated.— Deantae Smith™ (@iBarelyTweet) January 17, 2021
There will be zero Pam Oliver slander on this TL. She's a boss on the sideline. https://t.co/74b5Z81kzU— Ashley Cummings (@anc07) January 17, 2021
So many “30 degrees isn’t cold” comments. Slander against the legend Pam Oliver will not be tolerated. https://t.co/1d0LUgHKdq— Stephen Florival (@StephenFlorival) January 17, 2021
Get this Pam Oliver slander off my timeline— Kristin Osborn (@kristin_oz) January 17, 2021
Let me be VERY clear. Pam Oliver is a pioneer and an ELITE sports reporter. She’s a role model to me. If I’m lucky I’ll be half the reporter she is. All the slander from weak dudes chilling in their 70 degree living rooms while she’s grinding in the frozen tundra, y’all corny ✌🏾 https://t.co/DyW4LxrVHx— Myck Miller (@MyckMiller) January 17, 2021
Folks need to chill on the Pam Oliver slander. It’s tough to talk in that Greenbay weather— NOLA (@RealSuperNola) January 17, 2021
i will NOT tolerate an ounce of slander on Pam Oliver's name 😒 it's cold af in Green Bay and you have the NERVE to drag her knowing damn well some of y'all would look a lot worse in those conditions— Ski Ben the DOOM God (@itsthepoetrygod) January 17, 2021
Preach it Travis!🙏🏽— Thurman II (@the_thurmanator) January 17, 2021
Pam Oliver is world class.
That fact is too many of y’all trying to slander Pam to make a joke are probably the same clowns that can’t seem make it through a Target trip with a mask on! Have a seat and keep PamO’s name outcha mouth. 🎤 https://t.co/fbE4yUE6PE