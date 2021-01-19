Pam Oliver Receives Wave of Support Following Concerning 'NFL on Fox' Sideline Report

Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers played a pivotal NFC Playoff game at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. NFL on FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver sparked concern among fans after seemingly slurring while providing updates about the players on the field. Several viewers headed to social media and either joked about her or expressed worry about a potential medical issue.

While there were several people making jokes about Oliver and whether she had been drinking during the broadcast, others took a different approach. Many came to her defense and talked about the difficulties of doing a live broadcast when the temperature is at or below freezing. There were multiple peers that had been in Oliver's position and knew that being a sideline reporter is a very difficult job, especially during January playoff games.