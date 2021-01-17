NFL on Fox's Pam Oliver Causes Alarm With Fans After Slurring Words During Broadcast
Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a playoff game at frigid Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers created conversations with his play on the field, but he was not the only person doing so. The NFL on FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver sparked concern on social media after delivering multiple updates about the game. Many people said she was slurring her words while speaking.
There were three primary conversations taking place following Oliver's sideline reports. Some people joked about how she was "drinking" during the game, while others expressed concern about a potential medical issue. The third group, however, said that they would not allow any slander about the longtime reporter. These Twitter users said that it's challenging to speak clearly when the temperature is at the freezing point or below.
It’s COLD AF and she’s been outside no less than 4-5 straight hours. Pam Oliver is one of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/Ib0iFb20Sp— George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 17, 2021
prevnext
Pam Oliver on the packers broadcast #LARvsGB pic.twitter.com/k9s3zO8mn9— Owen Daniel (@owendanielmusic) January 16, 2021
Is Pam Oliver okay? Was slurring her words hard there.— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 16, 2021
prevnext
What is going on with Pam Oliver? This is the second time I’ve heard her slurring. It doesn’t sound good at all.— So Sayeth Black Lord: (@jmood88) January 16, 2021
Pam Oliver is a true pro. She is clearly frozen-- I've been at that level of can't-move-my-face cold-- and she's powering through to deliver for this broadcast on @NFLonFOX— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) January 17, 2021
prevnext
Was Pam Oliver drunk or was about to have a stroke? Someone needs to check on her— Jason (@jfount24) January 16, 2021
Hi. I was once a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football and we had a game at Lambeau Field. It is incredibly hard to speak when you’re freezing cold, on your feet and outside for 4 to 5 hours straight. Pam Oliver is a pro and doesn’t need me to defend her, but I will. https://t.co/9Pr8X5GdoD— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽t (@4lisaguerrero) January 17, 2021
prevnext
I see some of y’all got a lot to say about Pam Oliver. You wish you had half the skills or career of that lady. She’s an iconAnd if you’re joking about her hair, take a damn good look at yourselves....I see your pictures & your sh*t is really f’ed up.— Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) January 16, 2021
Alright now that the game is over can we get a postgame update on Pam Oliver...— Just Mikal (@KingMe1906) January 17, 2021
prevnext
I have some thoughts on Pam Oliver. pic.twitter.com/6AKQIVAF5H— Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 17, 2021
I noticed that too! I'm hoping and praying that #PamOliver is okay 🙏🏽💞— A K Wshngtn (@AndreaKelleyWsh) January 17, 2021
prevnext
Everyone making fun of Pam Oliver but I just hope she’s okay! pic.twitter.com/AGkcxZ4l4A— Sxott Summers (@sxottsummers) January 17, 2021
You never know. Hoping everything is going well. #PamOliver https://t.co/MCBPfuto9k— Dr. Jill Robinson, Ph.D. (@jdrobnson) January 17, 2021
prev
I have loved Pam Oliver since I was a little girl. She helped me fall in love with football. No Pam Oliver hate should ever be tolerated.— Liz Hamilton (@lizbhamilton17) January 17, 2021