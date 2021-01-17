NFL on Fox's Pam Oliver Causes Alarm With Fans After Slurring Words During Broadcast

Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a playoff game at frigid Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers created conversations with his play on the field, but he was not the only person doing so. The NFL on FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver sparked concern on social media after delivering multiple updates about the game. Many people said she was slurring her words while speaking.

There were three primary conversations taking place following Oliver's sideline reports. Some people joked about how she was "drinking" during the game, while others expressed concern about a potential medical issue. The third group, however, said that they would not allow any slander about the longtime reporter. These Twitter users said that it's challenging to speak clearly when the temperature is at the freezing point or below.