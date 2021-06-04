Paige VanZant Teases 'Wardrobe Malfunction' in Revealing New Photo

✖

Paige VanZant continues to turn heads on social media. The former UFC star went to Twitter to post a photo of her in the pool wearing a pink bikini. In the tweet, VanZant wrote that she nearly had a "wardrobe malfunction" and then promoted her website PaigeFanZant.com.

While VanZant is having fun posting photos and videos on social media, she is also getting ready for her next fight. The 27-year-old currently competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and will face another former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich on July 23. In an interview with MMA Junkie, VanZant is enjoying her time in BKFC but teased the idea of getting back into MMA.

Almost had a wardrobe malfunction! Or maybe I did! https://t.co/lj20KVkrZz 🎀💋❤ pic.twitter.com/iGP7daBcaM — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) June 2, 2021

“We’ll see,” VanZant told MMA Junkie. “I mean, I definitely miss it. It’s hard because I love every aspect of training and fighting. I love boxing. I could see myself going into pro boxing, and I could see myself continuing and going back into MMA. I feel like the sky’s the limit. I am still super young, so I’m still finding myself in this sport, and I was lucky enough that I made a really big name for myself at an early age."

VanZant also talked about how she can become a better competitor. “Becoming a better striker helps you throughout your entire career no matter what you do,” VanZant said. “So I feel like I’m developing my striking, but the differences for bare-knuckle are more adjusting to the rounds, adjusting to short rounds, adjusting to the distance, the range. There’s just a few small elements, but altogether it’s gonna make me a better striker for MMA and just a better striker overall."

VanZant signed with BKFC in August, and the details of the contract are four fights for $1 million. In February, VanZant competed in her first BKFC match against Britain Hart and lost by unanimous decision. During her time in MMA, VanZant posted an 8-5 record. She competed in UFC from 2014-2020 and her last win came against Ostovich in 2019. VanZant's last match in UFC was in July 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via submission.

"It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant told ESPN in August when she signed with BKFC. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general."