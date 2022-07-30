UFC 277: Time, Channel and How to Watch

UFC takes over Dallas, Texas on Saturday night as UFC 277 will be held at the American Airlines Center. This will feature one of the biggest rematches in UFC history as Julianna Peña will defend the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship vs. Amanda Nunes. The main card for UFC 277 will start at 10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The early preliminaries will start a 6 p.m. ET which will then be followed by the preliminaries at 8 p.m. ET which will air on ESPN+, ESPN and ABC.

Peña and Nunes previously fought at UFC 269 in December, and Peña came away with the upset win. It was the first loss for Nunes since falling to Cat Zingano back at UFC 178 in 2014. When speaking to reporters, Nunes explained why she opted out of retirement after the UFC 269 loss.

It's Saturday and you know what that means... 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐃𝐀𝐘 🏆



[ #UFC277 | 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 6𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 on ESPN+ | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 8𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 on @ABCNetwork | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 10𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 on ESPN+ PPV | B2YB @TwinPeaksLodge ] pic.twitter.com/exRMILQbHz — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2022

"Honestly, how I lost, I couldn't take it," she said, per MMA Junkie. "I went back home and I had to do this again. I made all the adjustments and changes that I was supposed to do. I jumped right back into camp. I want the belt back, and this is what I love to do. This is the feeling that I like and cannot retire like that. That was my main reason. I've got to fight. I've got to be there 100 percent and do my best."

For Peña, she is not going to hold back on Saturday. "I'm going to punch, kick, pull her hair," she revealed, per MMA Junkie. "I'm going to bite her. I'm going to gouge her eyeballs out, if I have to. I'm literally going to do everything in there. Trust me when I say that I'm willing to die and do whatever it takes. I'm going to do whatever it takes."

The rest of the card includes four men's matches. Brandon Moreno will battle Kai Kara-France in a flyweight match. In another flyweight bout, Alexandre Pantoja will look to win his third match in a row when he takes on Alex Perez. Heavyweight competitor Derrick Lewis will look to get back in the title picture when he takes on Sergei Pavlovich who has won his last three fights. And in a light heavyweight bout, Magomed Ankalaev will look to win his ninth consecutive fight when he battles Anthony Smith.