Paige VanZant Rocks Black Lingerie in Steamy New Photo

Paige VanZant is having a lot of fun on social media. The 27-year-old former MMA star posted a new photo on Instagram this week this shows her wearing black lingerie. And in the caption, VanZant wrote she is "Drunk in love" while also promoting her website, PaigeFanZant.com.

VanZant posted this shortly before the announcement of her next fight in the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship. She will face Rachael Ostovich for BKFC 19 on July 23, and the match comes after VanZant lost to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut earlier this year. For Ostovich, she will be making her BKFC debut after spending several years in UFC. Her last match was in November when she lost to Gina Mazany via TKO.

VanZant signed a four-fight, exclusive contract with BKFC after spending several years in UFC. "It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant told ESPN. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general.

"And, on top of that, I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I'm just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that's not the way I see myself at all. This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I'm not even worried about for me."

During her time in MMA, VanZant posted an 8-5 record. She won her first six of seven matches and defeated Ostovich in a UFC Bout in 2019. Once her contract is up in BKFC, it's very possible VanZant could return to MMA.

"I still have a huge passion for MMA, and I just recently relocated to Florida to train with American Top Team," VanZant said to ESPN. "Obviously they are one of the best MMA gyms in the world. Right now, my sole focus is boxing, but in a few years I could go back to MMA or I could just be making so much doing this bare knuckle boxing that I don't do anything else."