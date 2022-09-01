Paige Spiranac Finds 'Happy Place' in Steamy New Photo

Paige Spiranac is celebrating Happy Gilmore in her latest photo. The 29-year-old former golf pro and social media personality went to Instagram to share of photo of her wearing a white lingerie outfit while carrying two pitchers of beer. This pays homage to the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore where the title character dreams about his "Happy Place" which includes Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) wearing a similar outfit to the one Spiranac is wearing in the Instagram post. The photo was to promote Swagg Golf as Spiranac is a brand ambassador for the company.

Things have been going well for Spiranac despite not competing in a pro golf tournament since 2016. In June, Spiranac was named the Sexiest Woman Alive in the annual Maxim Hot 100 list. She also has a large social media following with 10 million followers on all platforms.

"I've been pretty lucky with my career that it's been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it's because I've had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it's been incredible," she said in an Instagram Story in July, per the New York Post.

In an interview with Maxim, Spiranac talked about being grateful for the success she's had. "If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face," she said. "I never expected any of this to happen, but I'm so grateful that it did. I'm really able to love who I am and what I'm doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I'm happy with how everything turned out. I wish I played golf at a higher level and accomplished more, but I wouldn't trade this for the world."

Sprianac attended the University of Arizona and competed in three events during the 2011-2012 season. She transferred to San Diego State the following season and earned all-conference honors during the 2013-2014 campaign. Professionally, Spiranac competed in the developmental Cactus Tour in 2016 and earned a win at the Scottsdale Orange Tree Country Club that same year.